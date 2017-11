COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is in life-threatening condition after the report of a pedestrian struck in south Columbus.

It happened around 11:06pm on Lockbourne Road near Lawrence Drive.

One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

