Shelter: Disgruntled ex-employee stole 33 cats from facility

WARWICK, RI (AP) — A Rhode Island animal care clinic and shelter says a former employee broke into the clinic and stole more than 30 cats this week.

Care for Animals and PAAWS Rhode Island said Friday that police have been made aware of the Tuesday theft.

The Warwick shelter says the recently terminated employee took the 33 cats because she wanted to retaliate against the facility for losing her job.

The shelter says it has no information on the location or condition of the cats.

Warwick police say a note was left behind saying the cats were taken to “relieve stress.”

Police are investigating.