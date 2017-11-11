‘Star Trek’ actor Takei denies he groped model-actor in 1981

FILE - In this March 15, 2016 file photo, actor George Takei attends the premiere of "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures" in Los Angeles, Calif. "Star Trek" actor Takei has denied he groped a struggling model in 1981. Takei said Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in a series of tweets that events described in an interview with Scott R. Brunton simply did not occur. He says he didnt know why he has claimed them now. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Star Trek” actor George Takei has denied he groped a model-actor in 1981.

Takei said Saturday on Twitter that events described in an interview with Scott R. Brunton “simply did not occur.”

Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter he was living in Hollywood when he met Takei at a bar. They exchanged numbers, he said, and then Takei invited him out and back to his condo after Brunton broke up with a boyfriend.

Brunton said he “must have passed out” after a drink, awaking to Takei groping him.

An audio clip surfaced from Takei’s October appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show where the two talked about Harvey Weinstein allegations. Stern asked Takei if he’s ever grabbed anyone’s genitals against their will. Takei was silent, said “uh oh” and then began laughing.

