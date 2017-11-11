U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

By Published: Updated:

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jacoa Williams

Williams is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery and abduction.

Williams is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Kevin Dennis

Dennis is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Dennis is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Patrice Waddell

Waddell is wanted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for theft.

Waddell is described as a black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anita Martin

Martin is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Martin is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.

 

 

