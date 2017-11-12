Bates-Diop leads Ohio State men’s basketball to 82-72 win over Radford

COLUMBUS (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop had his second strong performance on his path to injury recovery with 22 points and 10 rebounds when Ohio State defeated Radford 82-72 on Sunday.

C.J. Jackson added 19 points and Jae’Sean Tate had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes (2-0), who led 44-34 at the half. OSU was up by 26 in the second half before Radford had a late flurry.

Carlik Jones led Radford (1-1) with 19 points and Randy Phillips scored 12.

Bates-Diop, who missed all but nine games last season with a stress fracture in his left leg had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the season-opening 95-64 win over Robert Morris on Friday.

Ohio State led 44-34 at the half but the Highlanders presented problems with their press although they failed to take advantage in the first half.

GALLERY: Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Radford View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop, right, goes up for a shot against Radford forward Ed Polite, Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, goes up for a shot against Radford center Darius Bolstad during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Radford forward Ed Polite Jr., left, works against Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate, top, goes up to shoot over Radford guard Justin Cousin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Tate was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Radford center Randy Phillips, center, works for a rebound between Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, and guard C.J. Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Radford forward Devonnte Holland, left, drives against Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Radford forward Ed Polite Jr., left, and Ohio State forward Andre Wesson chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson, left, goes up for a shot against Radford guard Donald Hicks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Radford guard Travis Fields Jr., right, goes upto shoot against Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, and guard C.J. Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Ohio State guard Kam Williams dunks the ball against Radford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

BIG PICTURE:

Radford in its opener Friday vs. Georgia Southwestern trailed by two at halftime but started the second half on a 21-5 run that led to a 72-63 win. The Highlanders had the role reversed against the Buckeyes by being outscored 17-1 in the first 6 ½ minutes after the break

Ohio State continues to take nurturing steps under Chris Holtmann in his first season as coach. The Buckeyes are learning his system and opening with two winnable opponents helps in the transition.

UP NEXT:

Radford is on the road vs. East Carolina on Wednesday for the second of three consecutive away games.

Ohio State plays the third of four straight home games when it hosts Texas Southern on Thursday.