Bengals’ Burfict ejected for making contact with official

NASHVILLE (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected from Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans after he made contact with an official.

According to NFL.com, Burfict was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. In a video of the incident, he appears to brush away a referee’s arm as the referee steps in between him and another player after a play.

A few plays earlier, Burfict was flagged for a late hit out of bounds on Titans running back DeMarco Murray.

The linebacker faces a potential fine and could be suspended. This is the first ejection in Burfict’s career, but he has been penalized several other times.