Bengals’ Burfict ejected for making contact with official

By Published:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 31: Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the sideline in the second half of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected from Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans after he made contact with an official.

According to NFL.com, Burfict was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. In a video of the incident, he appears to brush away a referee’s arm as the referee steps in between him and another player after a play.

A few plays earlier, Burfict was flagged for a late hit out of bounds on Titans running back DeMarco Murray.

The linebacker faces a potential fine and could be suspended. This is the first ejection in Burfict’s career, but he has been penalized several other times.

