Buckeyes hint at white alternate jerseys for The Game against Michigan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Soon.

Ohio State’s tilt with rival Michigan is just 13 days away. The Buckeyes hinted they wear alternate jerseys as they travel to The Big House. A video posted on the team Twitter account Sunday morning shows a white jersey, white helmet with buckeye leaf stickers, and white gloves with red palms.

As Eleven Warriors explains, these jerseys have the same features as the “Land of the Wolves” gray alternate jerseys the Buckeyes wore against Penn State. The team will also wear gray cleats designed by LeBron James.