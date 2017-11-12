In 15 minutes, suspect robs two north Columbus stores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials are looking for a repeat offender who robbed two north Columbus convenience stores about 15 minutes apart.

Columbus and Worthington police believe the July 15th robberies along North High Street are related. Officers responded to a robbery alarm at the United Dairy Farmers at 5370 N. High St. at 1:15am. Worthington police were also called out to a robbery at the BP Duke and Duchess Shop at 7141 N. High St. at 1:30am.

Police said the suspect implied he has a weapon during the thefts, but no weapons was spotted as surveillance cameras rolled.

In both robberies, the suspect is described as a white male between 25 and 33 years old. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a green t-shirt, a gray jacket and a baseball cap.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.

