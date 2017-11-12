Lab mix pups Peeka and Boo are looking for a loving, playful family

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by RESCUEDOhio to meet young lab mixes Peeka and Boo.

Peeka and Boo are sisters who lived in separate homes in southern Ohio. Boo was taken to Columbus after she was surrendered, and Peeka was also surrendered by her family just a few weeks later.

Boo is a loving puppy that will snuggle with you as much as you want. She loves playing with other dogs and doing normal puppy stuff. She has some marks on hear head and RESCUEDOhio is trying to figure out where they c ame from. Boo was left outside most of the time before she came to the rescue two weeks ago. She can be a little shy, but all she needs is some extra love. Right now, she is learning to trust humans, so she isn’t quite ready for adoption yet, but you can still apply to adopt her.

Peeka has a little more confidence than Boo, but she also loves to cuddle. Both pups are a little calmer than the typical lab mix, but they both still love to play. Peeka enjoys playing with other dogs, hanging out with her foster family and playing with all kinds of toys.

Both Peeka and Boo are still working with their foster mom on potty training, since both were outside dogs before coming to RESCUEDOhio. It isn’t necessary to adopt the sisters together, but they both need a family willing to show them tons of love.

To inquire about Peeka or Boo, visit www.rescuedohio.com or find them on Facebook. To learn more about Max’s Mission, visit Hattie’s Facebook page and follow Max’s adventures on Instagram.