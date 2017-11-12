Man dies after being struck by car on Lockbourne Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man struck by a vehicle in south Columbus Saturday night has died.

According to Columbus Police, Michael Wilson, 47, was pronounced dead at 5:03am Sunday. Wilson was struck by a car driven by Andrew Doak, 36, late Saturday night at the intersection of Lockbourne Road and Lawrence Drive. Police say Wilson was walking backwards toward Lockbourne Road from the Sandpebble Lounge when he walked into the path of Doak’s car.

The impact caused Wilson to hit the passenger side of the car’s windshield. As the vehicle came to a stop, Wilson fell onto the roadway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Wilson had no pulse and officers began chest compressions until medics arrived. Wilson was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead by doctors at 5:03am Sunday.

This is the 56th traffic-related fatality in Columbus this year.