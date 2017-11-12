One person hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Upper Arlington

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Upper Arlington Sunday evening, according to the Upper Arlington Police Department.

It happened around 8:10 near the intersection of West 5th Avenue and Riverside Drive.

One person was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in unknown condition.

