Police: Five stabbed in brawl at nightclub near Cincinnati

By Published:

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police say five people have been stabbed in a nightclub brawl north of Cincinnati.

Officers in Fairfield were called to the nightclub early Sunday.

Police say several gunshots were fired inside the bar during the fight but no one was hit.

Officers say they found some people with stab wounds at the nightclub while other victims showed up at nearby hospitals.

Police haven’t released any information about what led up to the brawl that started in the nightclub and spilled into the parking lot.

They say it’s not clear what type of injuries all of the victims suffered.

