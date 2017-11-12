Police search for suspect in west Columbus bank robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are currently looking for a man who robbed a US Bank in Galloway.

Police say the robbery occurred just after 12:30 pm Sunday at the US Bank inside of the Kroger at 5800 W Broad Street.

According to police, the suspect approached the counter and gave the teller a note demanding money and saying he had a weapon.

The teller handed over an unknown amount of money and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police say the suspect is a 25-30 year old black male. He is about 5’6″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He was wearing sunglasses, a red Ohio State sweatshirts, a baseball hat, and jeans.

The robbery was caught on surveillance cameras inside the store.

If you have any information on the incident or the suspect, please call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

Suspect photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Suspect photo provided by Columbus Police Suspect photo provided by Columbus Police Suspect photo provided by Columbus Police