Pres. Trump on Kim Jong Un: I would NEVER call him “short and fat”

HANOI, VIETNAM (WCMH) — President Donald J. Trump turned to Twitter Saturday night to respond to comments made by the North Korean government.

“Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’ Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!”

The comment came in response to the North Korean Foreign Minister referring to a speech made by Trump, 71, in South Kore as “reckless remarks by an old lunatic.”

The two leaders are schoolyard barbs amid heightened tension between North Korea and the United States. Trump is trying to increase international pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

North Korea said Trump is a “destroyer” who “begged for nuclear war” during the president’s tour of Asia. The statement also referred to Trump as a “dotard,” which refers to a very old person.

Trump has previously referred to Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” and said he would meet the leader “with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

 

