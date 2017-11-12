Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in northwest Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Abbey Church Road and Michaelkenney Lane early Sunday morning. Dispatchers with police say a nearby apartment complex was evacuated as a precaution.

The suspect was taken into custody around 5am. No further information was immediately available.

