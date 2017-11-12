Zach Klein outlines priorities for city attorney’s office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council President Zach Klein will soon be the city attorney for Columbus after defeating Don Kline in Tuesday’s election.

Klein will take the place of Rick Pfeiffer, who is retiring when his term expires on Dec. 31.

“I have big shoes to fill,” Klein said.

The city attorney’s office is responsible for prosecuting misdemeanor crimes within the city, representing the city in proceedings involving vacant houses and nuisance properties and ensuring the police, fire and public utilities departments are not in conflict with general laws.

Klein hopes to bring some of his progressive values to the office.

“We have a lot of great ideas that we are going to bring forward,” he said.

Klein said taking care of abandoned buildings and nuisance properties is very important for his office.

“We go down and file charges against that landlord and try to clean up properties because quality of life in our neighborhood is another one of our priorities,” he said.

Klein will be leaving his seat on City Council and as city council president when his term as city attorney begins on Jan. 1, 2018. The city has not said when the appointment process to fill the vacancy or when the vote to elect the next council president will be.

