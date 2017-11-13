2018 Transiberian Orchestra high school video contest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering with the Transiberian Orchestra and Ricart to give high school students the chance to win 200 tickets to an upcoming Transiberian Orchestra concert and an autographed TSO guitar!

Send us your two minute TSO video, and your school could win! Read the officials rules here.

THE CONTEST:

High schools across our viewing area can enter- your students perform their favorite TSO song in a video 2 minutes or less and then submit it on NBC4i.com. The viewers will vote for their favorite on NBC4i.com.

Videos can be performed by school bands and music departments and also open to non-bands set to TSO music. We encourage schools to show us their best TSO performance with scenes, here are a few examples:

An auditorium full of students using their cell phone to flash to the music

A Cafeteria with choreographed moves to intensify the song

the MUSIC STUDENTS “air guitar” version of the TSO performance

It could be a marching band performing the music with “style” and “pizazz!”

THE BASEBALL TEAM USING THEIR BATS TO AIR GUITAR TO A FUN TSO SONG

All Entries will need to be submitted by a full-time School Official with contact information provided. Videos must be in MP4 format and no larger than 200 MB

ENTRIES & VOTING:

This contest will accept entries beginning on November 13 at 5:00pm through December 8 at 11:59pm. Public voting, to determine the top three best video entries which will go to the final round to determine the winner, will begin at 12:00pm EST on December 11 and end at 9:00pm on December 15. Criteria for public voting will include 60% accounting for originality and 40% for the video’s complexity.

Download Sheet Music:

Download TSO contest songs:

THE PRIZE:

200 tickets to attend a TSO performance and a signed Guitar from TSO to the school: Show will be:

Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s

Ghosts of Christmas Eve

December 30 (matinee show)

Nationwide Arena

Be The Winning school will be recognized at the concert and a school representative will be presented with a signed TSO guitar on Stage.