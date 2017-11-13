49ers Marquise Goodwin loses son hours before Sunday’s game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin played with a heavy heart Sunday against the New York Giants hours after losing his newborn baby.

Goodwin not only played, but he caught an 83-yard touchdown pass helping to bring the 49ers to victory against the Giants.

After the touchdown, he blew a kiss to the sky and emotionally dropped down to his knees in the end zone.

At the time, fans had no idea that he and his wife Morgan Goodwin-Snow had lost their son at 4 a.m. the morning of the game.

Later that night, Goodwin announced their son’s death on social media.

The 36-year-old said their son died of complications after his wife was forced to deliver him prematurely.

His wife also posted about their loss on Instagram:

This whole week has taken an emotional toll on my husband and I, Struggling to keep our healthy baby safe in my womb. However, God had other plans for us. Today, I had to deliver my precious baby boy early this morning due to preterm labor. Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first “W” of the season. He had a wonderful game today. I️ appreciate everyone who kept us in their prayers and constantly checked in on us. This was truly and an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience. But that’s okay because we won’t stop fighting and we won’t give up on what God has in store for us. It’s just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves “why us.” Our faith is strong. I just ask that you let us mourn in peace and ask that you not try and call/blow our phone up. 👼🏾 #RIPBabyGoodwin #PretermLabor #PregnancyLoss #StayingStrong

