49ers Marquise Goodwin loses son hours before Sunday’s game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin played with a heavy heart Sunday against the New York Giants hours after losing his newborn baby.

Goodwin not only played, but he caught an 83-yard touchdown pass helping to bring the 49ers to victory against the Giants.

After the touchdown, he blew a kiss to the sky and emotionally dropped down to his knees in the end zone.

At the time, fans had no idea that he and his wife Morgan Goodwin-Snow had lost their son at 4 a.m. the morning of the game.

Later that night, Goodwin announced their son’s death on social media.

The 36-year-old said their son died of complications after his wife was forced to deliver him prematurely.

His wife also posted about their loss on Instagram: