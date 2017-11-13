Amazon making Lord of the Rings multi-seasonal television series

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo)

SEATTLE, WA (WCMH) — Amazon announced today that it will begin production of a Lord of the Rings inspired television series.

Set in Middle Earth prior to “The Fellowship of the Ring” storyline, the television series is scheduled for multiple seasons.

“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Series, Amazon Studios. “We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”

The upcoming Amazon Prime Original will be available for Prime members to stream and enjoy using the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices, or online with other Amazon Prime Originals online.

