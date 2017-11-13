Authorities searching for teen from Columbus missing more than a year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help locating missing Columbus teenager Latisha Boyd-Dunning.

According to the NCMEC, Latisha went missing Nov. 11, 2016 from Columbus, and is now 14 years old.

Latisha is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The NCMEC says Latisha is still believed to be in the Columbus area.

Anyone with information on Latisha can call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.