Charges dismissed against victim’s wife in Marion murder case

MARION COUNTY (WCMH) – New details in a murder case out of Marion County. Investigators are now looking at clues that may clear the victim’s wife from murder charges.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office tells NBC4 that the charges against John Stricklin’s estranged wife Barbara Stricklin have been dismissed.

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan says he will do everything in his power to bring 68-year-old John Stricklin’s killer to justice.

“This does not mean the investigation isn’t going to continue. The investigation is going to continue,” said Grogan.

According to court documents, a laboratory report from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation says, “The bullets recovered from the wall of the residence and from the body of Mr. Stricklin were fired from two different .25 caliber handguns. As well as two shell casings were fired from two different weapons.”

Investigators say Stricklin’s estranged wife Barbara was the primary suspect when the murder happened back in April.

The couple was in the process of getting a divorce.

Court documents also state that Mrs.Stricklin was in the process of relocating to Mississippi. Her husband had planned to “buy out” his wife’s share of their pleasant hill road home for $55,000. Investigators say the next day he was found dead outside their home with the check for $55,000 dollars in his wallet.

NBC4 spoke to Mr. Stricklin’s son, John M. Stricklin, he says his family wants answers about his father’s death.

“I would hope that the Marion County prosecutor’s office or anybody there that has any lead to the death of my father would come forward,” said Stricklin.

“He deserves answers and my office will do everything we can to continue the investigation in an effort to answer those questions for him,” said Grogan.

Stricklin tells me his family is in the process of pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of his father.