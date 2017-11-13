Columbus City Schools program gives alternatives to troubled students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools leaders are calling a relatively new program a success.

The Options for Success program was created as an alternative option, for students facing suspension or expulsion.

Under the leadership of several teachers, the students assist real Columbus business owners as they try to maximize profits.

The students in the most recent class, which finished on Monday, assisted Bikes For All People.

“They [the students] were able to solve the problem that Bikes For All People was having, in an educational way,” explained Dr. Danielle E. Bomar, the supervisor of Options for Success.

The nine students in the recent class, all said they enjoyed the program.

“It helped me out a lot,” said Brazhon Kiluwasha. “I’m going to take what I learned here and I’m going to bring it to my principal. What I’m going to do is ask him if we can make a club, an entrepreneur’s club.”

According to Bomar, the district is already looking at ways to expand Options for Success.

“The superintendent is committed to spreading it throughout all the high schools in the district, so it’s growing not just in Options for Success, but also as a program that’s going to be imbedded inside Columbus City Schools,” she said.

The next Option for Success class will begin in the spring.

Bomar told NBC4 that there is a waiting list to get enrolled.