Columbus police searching for stolen mastiff named Buddy

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say Buddy the mastiff was stolen from his owner’s backyard and the people who took him could face felony charges.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Buddy the 100-pound mastiff was stolen from his home on Avondale Avenue, November 8.

Police say that whoever stole Buddy broke through a 6-foot tall privacy fence, with the intention of only stealing the mastiff.

Buddy is worth an estimated $1,500 meaning the culprits could face felony charges if caught.

Anyone with information on Buddy’s whereabouts can call the Columbus Division of Police Burglary Unit at 614-645-2091.

