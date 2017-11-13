Columbus police recover stolen mastiff, still looking for suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say Buddy the mastiff was stolen from his owner’s backyard and the people who took him could face felony charges.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Buddy the 100-pound mastiff was stolen from his home on Avondale Avenue, November 8.

Police say that whoever stole Buddy broke through a 6-foot tall privacy fence, with the intention of only stealing the mastiff.

Buddy is worth an estimated $1,500 meaning the culprits could face felony charges if caught.

Police say Buddy was located Monday afternoon at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. The shelter waived move of its reclaiming fees, so Buddy’s owner can come and get him soon.

Police are still looking for whoever took Buddy in the first place.

Anyone with information can call the Columbus Division of Police Burglary Unit at 614-645-2091.

    **UPDATE 2:55PM 11/13/17 Buddy was located safe at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center! Det. Spaulding says the Shelter was kind enough to waive most of the reclaiming fees so the dog's ower can get him home soon! We're still looking into who stole him.

