Columbus mother, boyfriend arrested in ‘extreme’ child abuse case

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus mother and her boyfriend were arrested last week, accused of ‘extreme’ abuse of a two-year-old boy.

According to Columbus police, a two-year-old boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. John Hurst with CPD’s Special Victims Bureau said the child’s grandmother called 911 after finding the child unconscious on the couch.

Police determined the child was home with his mother, 19-year-old Carissa Thivener and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jevonte Tucker. Police said Thivener took some illegal drugs, rendering her unable to care for the child.

Hurst said Tucker admitted to striking the child several times.

“It’s one of the worst cases that’s come across my desk with a child beaten this severely,” said Hurst.

Hurst said if the grandmother hadn’t come home when she did, the child could have died.

Tucker was arrested and charged with felonious assault. Thivener was arrested and charged with endangering children.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s