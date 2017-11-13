Columbus mother, boyfriend arrested in ‘extreme’ child abuse case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus mother and her boyfriend were arrested last week, accused of ‘extreme’ abuse of a two-year-old boy.

According to Columbus police, a two-year-old boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. John Hurst with CPD’s Special Victims Bureau said the child’s grandmother called 911 after finding the child unconscious on the couch.

Police determined the child was home with his mother, 19-year-old Carissa Thivener and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jevonte Tucker. Police said Thivener took some illegal drugs, rendering her unable to care for the child.

Hurst said Tucker admitted to striking the child several times.

“It’s one of the worst cases that’s come across my desk with a child beaten this severely,” said Hurst.

Hurst said if the grandmother hadn’t come home when she did, the child could have died.

Tucker was arrested and charged with felonious assault. Thivener was arrested and charged with endangering children.