Daughter of Kirkersville shooting victim speaks about life after tragedy

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — There are small reminders throughout Kirkersville of the tragedy that happened six months ago.

Allison Burnett, who is the daughter of Cindy Krantz, is left with a permanent reminder in her heart.

“For days you just don’t really think about it and then something comes up and it just reminds you of her and it just brings everything back,” said Burnett.

Among the memories that come back are the actions of Thomas Hartless, who shot and killed her mother along with Marlina Medrano and Police Chief Eric DiSario.

Burnett said she and her four siblings had to take a very important step forward to begin their healing process.

“One of the hardest things we had to do was forgiving Thomas for what he did,” said Burnett. “That was definitely really hard but once we did it made it easier.”

It also made it easier for her to focus on her new family.

Burnett was five months pregnant when her mother was killed.

Now she gives her attention to her son Slade.

He will turn two months on November 30 which is Krantz’s birthday.

Burnett said between her mom’s birthday and the holidays it’ll make her think even more about best women she’s ever known.

With pictures and this small urn with her mother’s ashes inside, this new mother still wish she could hear her mom’s laugh.

“Her laugh, and sense of humor, that was my favorite thing. So you could always count on her to say something to make you feel better, to brighten your day. So that’s definitely one thing I do miss a lot.”

Burnett added that since her mom was cremated she visits the place where she died to remember and talk to her because it makes her feel better.