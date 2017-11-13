Democratic Ohio Senate staffer resigns after ‘inappropriate conduct’ reports

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mike Premo has resigned as the Ohio Senate Minority Chief of Staff.

According to Ohio Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko, Premo resigned Monday after allegations of inappropriate conduct toward staff.

In a statement, Yuko said:

Recently, concerns of inappropriate conduct toward staff came to my attention and I found the information to be credible.  Therefore, at my request, Mike Premo today submitted his resignation as Minority Chief of Staff.

Deputy Chief of Staff George Boas has assumed the role of acting Chief of Staff effective immediately.  Out of respect for those who raised the concerns and wish to maintain their privacy, I am not commenting further.

Senate Republicans issued a statement after Premo’s resignation:

Senator Yuko informed us that he asked for the resignation of his chief of staff due to concerns expressed by subordinate employees about his conduct.  While no complaint has been filed, we are working with Senator Yuko and his staff to ensure that all appropriate steps are taken in this matter.

