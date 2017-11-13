Forgotten Voices: Giving up due to the cost of health care

(NBC News) Susan Moore needs dialysis three times a week. Medicare and Medicaid cover the treatment, but not the cost of getting her there.

“We don’t have buses, we don’t have a rail system, we don’t have a transportation system for patients, so they’re on their own,” says Dr. Van Breeding of Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, the Kentucky clinic where Moore receives her treatment.

She says she simply can’t afford it, and will have to give up dialysis.

“It means I’m dying, and that’s okay with me,” she says.

That angers Dr. Breeding.

“Washington looks at it as a political issue. It’s politics. It’s personal here,” he says. “It’s someone’s life here. It’s people dying here.”

Mountain Comprehensive says they’ve found another option for Moore, but they also note there are plenty of others like her with barriers to getting the medical treatment they need.

