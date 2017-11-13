Inside The Tradition of TBDBITL: Day 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Before you see those elaborate formations by the Ohio State Marching Band on the field, it begins with a design on a computer screen.

“We meet weekly as a staff and we pretty much choose all of our shows between February and April so sometime around mid March we would’ve come up with this,” said band director Dr. Chris Hoch.

This week’s show is for the Penn State game, and it’s a tribute to the movies.

“The idea of the show is we’re doing a movie for every year for each of the last five decades that end in seven,” said Hoch.

From James Bond to Titanic to Transformers. And with three weeks to work on this show, Hoch and graduate assistant Joe Carver are going bold with some of the moves.

“This particular drill there will be a lot of things that are going to be challenging for them,” said Hoch, “but they have been up to the task every single time so I have no doubt they’ll be successful in this one as well.”

With one dot on the screen representing each of the 195 members of the band, they go step by step, finding ways to transition between complicated formations. That is not a quick process.

“Depending on the difficulty of the drill, one tune, one piece of music might be anywhere from 10 to 20 pages of drill so anywhere between 10 to 20 hours of work on one piece of music,” said Hoch. “We will probably end up with about 50 pages of drill by the time the show is completely done and then we’re on the last movement right now.”

That falls on Carver, connecting the last two formations together, and in just 20 counts.

“And then two separate files are copied. The 50 cinema logo, I put that and paste it onto the Luminaire candle logo and then try to match the performers so they don’t run into each other,” said Carver.