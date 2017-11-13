Jennifer Aniston to star in new TV series with Reese Witherspoon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jennifer Aniston is making her return to television.

She’s signed on along with Reese Witherspoon to star in a straight-to-series produced by Apple. Both Hollywood stars will also executive produce, CNN reports.

Aniston hasn’t appeared on a TV series since wrapping up on NBC’s “Friends” nearly 14 years ago. She has, however, starred in several movies.

She along with Witherspoon will now star in at least two seasons of a drama about the world of network morning television. The series is described as “an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning,” exploring “the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual.”

Apple is widely rumored to be working on a streaming television model to compete with Netflix and Amazon. Part of that includes growing the number original shows it offers. A report by Bloomberg says “Apple wants comedies and emotional dramas with broad appeal, such as the NBC hit ‘This Is Us,’ and family shows like ‘Amazing Stories.’”

Currently, Apple has launched two shows, Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps. Both are included in the Apple Music subscription.