Las Vegas beefs up marathon security after concert attack

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2011 file photo, runners stream southward on Las Vegas Boulevard during the Rock 'n Roll Las Vegas Marathon in Las Vegas. More than 40,000 people will run on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, under the watchful eyes of snipers and surrounded by other law-enforcement safety measures during the Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, the first large-scale outdoor event the city's hosting since a gunman killed 58 people gathered at a country music festival last month. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas ramped up security for the annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, which was the first major outdoor event on the Strip since the mass shooting.

Tens of thousands of people participated in the race with many wearing T-shirts that read “Vegas Strong,” in memory of the Oct. 1 attack.

The start of the marathon is usually outside Mandalay Bay, where Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire from a 32nd-floor suite. Because of security concerns, the start line was moved a mile north.

Capt. Andrew Walsh says about 350 officers were working and were aided by a helicopter. Large city vehicles were positioned at key intersections to prevent anyone from driving onto the course.

