LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers take the subway after morning shootaround

By Published:
(NBA/Twitter)

NEW YORK (WCMH) – Rather than sit in New York traffic, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to take the subway back to their hotel after Monday morning shootaround before a game with the Knicks.

Video posted to Twitter by Uninterrupted shows LeBron James and the rest of the team squished onto a subway train.

“We had to two options,” said Kyle Korver. “Forty-five minute bus ride or six-minute train ride.”

“So we decided to hop on the train with the squad,” James said.

James then put the focus on the man sitting next to him, who seemed unimpressed by the presence of so many NBA stars.

“I don’t know this dude right here, he’s trippin,” James said, as the man put his hand out to try and cover the camera.

The man then got up and walked away, giving LeBron a little more room.

James said this was his second time riding the train, but his first getting on in New York.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s