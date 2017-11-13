LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers take the subway after morning shootaround

NEW YORK (WCMH) – Rather than sit in New York traffic, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to take the subway back to their hotel after Monday morning shootaround before a game with the Knicks.

Video posted to Twitter by Uninterrupted shows LeBron James and the rest of the team squished onto a subway train.

“We had to two options,” said Kyle Korver. “Forty-five minute bus ride or six-minute train ride.”

“So we decided to hop on the train with the squad,” James said.

James then put the focus on the man sitting next to him, who seemed unimpressed by the presence of so many NBA stars.

“I don’t know this dude right here, he’s trippin,” James said, as the man put his hand out to try and cover the camera.

The man then got up and walked away, giving LeBron a little more room.

James said this was his second time riding the train, but his first getting on in New York.