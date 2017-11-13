Missouri man bags 39-point buck after years of hunting the deer

(Photo courtesy Tim Phillips/Facebook)

SAINT PAUL, MO (WCMH) — A man in Missouri was able to harvest a 39-point buck after years of hunting the creature.

According to Tim Phillips, after four years of hunting in the Saint Paul area for the giant buck, he was able to bag the deer.

“39 pointer counting ring hooks. 32 points counting inch or more. ROUGH SCORE 243!” Phillips wrote on his Facebook page.

According to KSDK, Phillips got the estimated 8-year-old deer on the last day of the season.

The deer had been seen by several people in the area over the past years, but Phillips was the one who was able to get the perfect shot.

“I knew he was out there but had to wait for the right time,” Phillips told KSDK.

