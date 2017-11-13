New beer aims to help keep the Crew SC in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Crew SC fans are getting more support to help keep the team in Columbus.

BrewDog USA in Canal Winchester is launching a new beer to help raise money for #SaveTheCrew.

“They entered the United States market directly into Columbus, Ohio for a reason,” said Morgan Hughes, who is with the Save The Crew movement. “They believe in this community, they believe in its assets. The Columbus Crew is one of those valued community assets.”

All profits from Crew Brew will go to the movement, according to a tweet from Brew Dog USA Captain and Co-founder James Watt.

Launching a new beer later next week called CREW BREW! All profits will go to @Save_The_Crew Plus other conversations are ongoing too. pic.twitter.com/JIm5gssRtt — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) November 11, 2017

Hey @MayorGinther & @APrecourt & @cbuspartnership Lets talk & see if we can #SaveTheCrew This city needs it's soccer team! And we want to do all we can to help ensure the @ColumbusCrewSC stay right here! — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) November 10, 2017

BrewDog USA CEO Tanisha Robinson released the following statement:

BrewDog has joined the discussion and effort with the Columbus Partnership and City and County officials to #SaveTheCrew. In addition to those discussions, we’re launching a Crew Brew beer, and all its proceeds will go directly to the #SaveTheCrew campaign to keep the team in Columbus. Like most fans, we believe in the power of great teams to galvanize their communities. The Columbus Crew is an important and long-standing part of our community. We stand with the passionate soccer (football) lovers across the world who believe that the game belongs to the fans.

Crew Brew will launch in the next week.