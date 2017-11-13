Ohio teacher accused of sexual battery pleads not guilty

Published:

KETTERING, OH (WDTN) — The substitute teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with a student, at an Ohio high school, appeared in court Monday morning.

Madeline Marx, 23, pleaded not guilty to two charges of felony sexual battery.

Police arrested her at Kettering-Fairmont High School last week.

Authorities say one incident happened in September, and another in June.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office says Marx was a substitute teacher for both Kettering and Oakwood schools.

Marx has no previous criminal record.

She was released from police custody last week as well. Court documents show Marx is required to live with a family member as a condition of her release.

A judge ordered all of the conditions of Marx’s release to remain the same.

He next court appearance is November 21.

