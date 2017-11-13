Taylor Swift to perform at Ohio Stadium in July 2018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to Columbus.

Swift announced the first round of dates for her Reputation Stadium Tour, and Ohio Stadium is on the list. She’ll perform at the home of the Buckeyes on July 7.

It is one of two stops in Ohio. She’ll also perform at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland on July 17.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on December 13th. If you’re a Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you’ll be able to purchase the tickets in advance. Registration is currently open and continues until November 28th.

