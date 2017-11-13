WATCH: Dashcam video shows near-miss of children crossing a highway

KXAN Staff Published:

GOL, Norway (KXAN/NBC) — Frightening dashcam video emerged this week from a near-miss in June, in which a big-rig truck almost hits school children crossing a highway in Norway.

A truck driver traveling behind the bus caught the event on video. The bus stopped to let passengers out, and while some children waited by the roadside, two sprinted across the road.

The driver of the truck with the camera honked his horn and flashed his lights as another large truck came barreling around the bend and slammed on its brakes just in time, barely avoiding one of the children.

No one was hurt.

