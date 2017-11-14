Another body found in Florida neighborhood of suspected serial killings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers are asking Seminole Heights residents to stay inside after the body of an adult male was found in a street early Tuesday morning.

The crime scene is a few blocks away from a memorial that honors three people who were shot and killed in Seminole Heights. The serial killer has not been caught.

Tampa Police Department spokesperson Steve Hegarty said that police officers were patrolling in Seminole Heights on Tuesday morning when a 911 call was received at 4:51 a.m. about shots fired.

It only took police officers one minute to arrive at North Nebraska Avenue and East McBerry Street where they found a body.

Police are calling the death suspicious and believe the victim may have been shot.

They believe the killer may still be in the area. Police want residents to stay inside their homes.

Hegarty said that investigators are treating the death as related to the three recent unsolved murders in Seminole Heights.

There is a massive police presence in the area searching for the suspect. Many streets are closed as detectives search for the killer, conduct interviews and gather evidence.

Hegarty said that streets will remain closed for several hours. Nebraska Avenue is closed in both directions between Hillsborough Avenue and Osborne Avenue. Many side streets could also be closed as officers search for the suspect.