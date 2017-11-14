Buckeyes ranked 9th in latest College Football Playoff poll

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After a tumultuous weekend of games, the Ohio State Buckeyes moved up to #9 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking.

Alabama is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson up to No. 2 and Miami and Oklahoma joining the top four for the first time.

Wisconsin was fifth and Auburn was up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide had been second behind Georgia in the first two selection committee rankings, but the Bulldogs and previously No. 3 Notre Dame were beaten last weekend, opening up the top for changes.

Clemson moved up from four and unbeaten Miami jumped from seventh to third, giving the Atlantic Coast Conference two top four teams. Oklahoma moved up one spot.

Unbeaten Wisconsin moved up from eighth and is the highest-ranked Big Ten team. Auburn is the highest-ranked team with two losses.

Georgia is seventh and Notre Dame is eighth.

Alabama Clemson Miami Oklahoma Wisconsin Auburn Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Penn State USC TCU Oklahoma State Washington State UCF Mississippi State Michigan State Washington NC State LSU Memphis Stanford Northwestern Michigan Boise State