COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter was injured Tuesday afternoon while fighting a fire at a northwest Columbus home.

The fire happened around 2:30pm on the 5300 block of Mustang Court.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the firefighter partially fell through a floor, which knocked his protective gear away from his face. He suffered first and second-degree burns to his face and ear.

He was taken to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center for treatment.