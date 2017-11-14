Fallen Navy corpsman military friends help wife with Veterans Day baby gender reveal

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WCMH) — Cassie Lohrey knew she wanted to reveal the gender of her baby on Veterans Day to help honor her late husband Ryan.

So in addition to the traditional red, white, and blue seen on Veterans Day, she also got a showering of pink during the special reveal.

“I wanted to honor her daddy on this special day,” Lohrey told CNN. “Veterans Day is a big deal for us every year, but this year it’s extra special.”

Navy corpsman Ryan Lohrey was killed during a military plane crash in Mississippi, in July 2017, just a month after marrying Cassie. “The week after the funeral was when we found out we were having a baby,” Cassie said. “I knew Ryan wouldn’t leave me alone. He wanted me to have a piece of him forever.”

When the day came for her baby’s gender reveal, she wanted to honor Ryan by having it on Veterans Day. She also enlisted the help of a group of Marine and Navy corpsmen who had served with Ryan.

When the moment of the reveal happened, Cassie was surrounded by military members as pink confetti rained down on her.

Cassie is due in March and has decided to name the baby girl, Ryan Jo Lohrey.

Cassie told CNN she plans to make sure her daughter knows how supportive, loving, and patriotic her father was.