Family records close encounter with deer during hunting trip

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Central Ohio family had an up-close encounter during their first hunting trip out in the woods in Franklin County.

Gary Simons says he was squirrel hunting with his two boys in the Little Pennsylvania Cemetery Saturday when a curious young buck meandered by.

Video recorded by Simons shows the deer licking the boys’ guns, Simons’ pants, and even the phone before wandering back into the woods.

Simons said ‘words can’t explain’ how excited his boys were after the close encounter with the deer.