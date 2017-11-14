Former Columbus firefighter avoids jail time after entering Alford plea to abduction charge

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A former Columbus firefighter avoided jail time after he was found guilty of abduction in a decade-old case in September.

Timothy Durbin, 53, entered an Alford plea to an abduction charge in September. In an Alford plea, a defendant admits that the evidence against them would likely be enough to convince a judge or jury that he or she is guilty, but the defendant does not actually admit guilt.

“The decision to accept the Alford plea was a difficult one,” said First Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Rohrer. “It is my hope that the ruling today will help this victim and her family move on from this awful crime and ongoing legal process.”

Durbin was sentenced to five years of community control on Tuesday. He was also ordered to pay $2,250 in financial sanctions and to have no contact with the victim.

Durbin was originally charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and kidnapping after Genoa Township Police received a disclosure of sexual assault in October of 2014. Durbin was indicted in 2015. The indictment said the crimes occurred between July 1, 2003 and July 31, 2004. The victim was less than 10 years old at the time of the crime.

“The young lady in this case has shown immense strength of character and courage,” Rohrer said. “While nothing we do in the criminal justice system can ever change what happened in the past, I hope that today is the start of a new chapter for her and her family.”