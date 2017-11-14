Hilliard bans smoking in parks, and city-owned properties

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — The city of Hilliard has made it illegal for anyone to smoke at parks and any city-owned buildings and facilities.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Hilliard leaders voted to prohibit smoking, the use of tobacco products, electronic smoking devices, and other products, in order to promote better general health for residents.

The city council cited multiple studies including the 2014 statement by the United States Surgeon General that cigarette smoking “has been casually linked to diseases of nearly all organs of the body” and “exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke has been causally linked to cancer, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases and to adverse effects on the health of infants and children.”

City leaders say they hope the ordinance will provide a healthier environment for all residents.