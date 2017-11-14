Hilliard bans smoking in parks, and city-owned properties

By Published:

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — The city of Hilliard has made it illegal for anyone to smoke at parks and any city-owned buildings and facilities.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Hilliard leaders voted to prohibit smoking, the use of tobacco products, electronic smoking devices, and other products, in order to promote better general health for residents.

The city council cited multiple studies including the 2014 statement by the United States Surgeon General that cigarette smoking “has been casually linked to diseases of nearly all organs of the body” and “exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke has been causally linked to cancer, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases and to adverse effects on the health of infants and children.”

City leaders say they hope the ordinance will provide a healthier environment for all residents.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s