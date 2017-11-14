Hilliard event aims to help parents identify signs of drug abuse

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Thousands are dying from the opioid problem right here in our area, and organizations are trying to step in and help.

On Wednesday the Hilliard Police Department is teaming up with H.A.R.T. – The “Health Awareness and Recovery Together” group for an event that is going to show signs of addiction to look for and have resources on hand to help. It’s called “Can You See Me Now?”.

NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery gives us a preview of Wednesday’s event, what to expect and how events like these can save lives.

The signs of drug use could be all around you and you may not even know it. Agencies have teamed up to show you those signs, signs you can start looking out for today.

“Many of them are just common household items, you look at something like this a Bic pen case which is actually an item that we confiscated that was used as a pipe for smoking drugs. A socket that’s been adapted to a pipe that’s used as a pipe for smoking,” said Chief Robert Fisher of the Hilliard Division of Police.

A scale for weighing drugs, even a retainer have all been confiscated by police.

“We confiscated it – it had drugs inside it, places like that where kids will hide the items they’re using,” said Fisher

“It’s actually a pipe with a screen in it for smoking so there’s many items like this that can conceal a drug habit that parents may just overlook and not even realize,” Chief Fisher said of an item that looks like a cell phone charger.

Fisher says he thinks just about every family in this country has been impacted by the drug epidemic we’re facing today. Even his own family.

“Personally, a cousin got into a drug habit, got addicted to heroin. She’s a huge success story. My wife drove to Pennsylvania, pulled her from the environment that she was in and got her into a rehab program in Ohio. Today she’s a fantastic mom has two great kids by pulling her from the environment saved her really from potentially being another statistic,” said Chief Fisher.

More than 90 items will be shown at the event.

Kathy Kean, Director for H.A.R.T. said, “If someone is at the event says, ‘I see that in my child’s room.’ Or, ‘I see that in my child’s room now what do I do?’ We have that next step as well. We’ll have resources there for them.”

The event is for ages 21 and older. Parents, teachers, caregivers and coaches are all welcome.

Kean says a grassroots program that so many in the community became involved with. Former addicts have given input on how they used drugs to give tips on how to overcome the epidemic.

The program is being held on Wednesday – November 15, 2017 from 6:30p.m. – 8:30p.m. at Hilliard Bradley High School.