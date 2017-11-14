Inside The Tradition of TBDBITL – Day 2

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s the start of another game week for The Ohio State Marching Band.

“We started learning the show last week so we have the comfort of already knowing how to do the first few parts of the show,” said senior Emily Balzer.

The band may know the songs and the moves, but that doe not mean that it’s perfect yet on the field.

Parts one and two are far enough along that the focus on this day is on part four. And that means pulling out the iPads. Part three you ask? It’s playing “Hey Baby (If You’ll Be My Girl)” and they know it well enough, they don’t need to practice.

“We try to take a look at it before we go outside but when we’re on the field we can actually turn the iPad to where we have our point of view which makes it 10 times easier,” said Balzer. “So we can flip it anyway we want, you can even zoom in on your dot so I’m E8 which means I can now follow where my spot goes on the field”

At times, all the marching can look like absolute mayhem with bodies moving all over the place. Confusion is not uncommon.

But despite the mistakes and some unfriendly weather, the band makes progres.

“There’s no time for messing around have to make sure we’re getting this on the field so tomorrow when we start playing it and learn the rest of the drills every day there are milestones we have to be that so it comes together on Friday,” said senior Christian Deiderrich.