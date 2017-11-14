Jimmy Fallon pays tribute to late mother during return to ‘Tonight Show’

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Fallon held back tears Monday during the taping of “The Late Show” as he paid an emotional tribute to his mother.

Fallon had canceled last week’s tapings after his mother’s death and told the Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his “biggest fan.”

Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son’s first night hosting “The Tonight Show” in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show’s hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.

A spokeswoman for Fallon said his mother, Gloria Fallon, died Nov. 4 at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68.

“The Tonight Show” had canceled its episode Nov. 3, following reports of a family matter.