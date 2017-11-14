Kinder Eggs coming to America…kind of

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — Kinder Eggs are finally coming to America.

Until now, the popular chocolate with a toy surprise from Ferrero International hasn’t been available in the U.S. due to FDA regulations regarding non-edible items hidden within food.

But, this “KinderJoy” version comes in a plastic egg-shaped package consisting of two separately sealed halves; one with the edible chocolate treat and the other with the non-edible toy.

“Kinder Joy” eggs will hit Walmart shelves on Black Friday and be sold exclusively at Walmart for the first 30 days before expanding to other retailers.

