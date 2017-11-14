Man accused of snapping chicken’s neck at Target store

HONOLULU (AP) — A 56-year-old man is accused of snapping a chicken’s neck in front of a Hawaii Target store after he was asked to leave because he brought a dead black bird in with him.

Walter Anderson was arrested Nov. 3, shortly after employees say he killed the chicken that was in a tree near the Kailua Target and then grabbed another chicken from the tree and walked to the bus stop with it, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

Anderson pleaded not guilty on Thursday to second-degree cruelty to animals. He was released after posting $300 bail.

Target employees allowed Anderson to purchase the items in his cart despite him waving a dead black bird at people, but then asked him to leave. That’s when they say he snapped the chicken’s neck before walking away carrying another chicken.

An employee told the police that Anderson killed the chicken “for no apparent reason in a cruel and inhumane way.” The employee said Anderson was shouting profanities when he killed the bird.

The store has banned Anderson.