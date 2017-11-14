Man accused of snapping chicken’s neck at Target store

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — A 56-year-old man is accused of snapping a chicken’s neck in front of a Hawaii Target store after he was asked to leave because he brought a dead black bird in with him.

Walter Anderson was arrested Nov. 3, shortly after employees say he killed the chicken that was in a tree near the Kailua Target and then grabbed another chicken from the tree and walked to the bus stop with it, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

Anderson pleaded not guilty on Thursday to second-degree cruelty to animals. He was released after posting $300 bail.

Target employees allowed Anderson to purchase the items in his cart despite him waving a dead black bird at people, but then asked him to leave. That’s when they say he snapped the chicken’s neck before walking away carrying another chicken.

An employee told the police that Anderson killed the chicken “for no apparent reason in a cruel and inhumane way.” The employee said Anderson was shouting profanities when he killed the bird.

The store has banned Anderson.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s