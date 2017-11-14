Parents angry after 6th graders given ‘naughty quiz’ about boy toys and affairs

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) A controversial school assignment has Virginia parents demanding answers.

Many parents of Woodson Middle School students have taken to social media about a quiz they say went too far. Hopewell County’s superintendent agrees the assignment given to students was not appropriate for the classroom.

Sixth graders at Woodson received a shocking quiz in their Family and Consumer Science class.

The fill-in-the-blank questions asked, “What do you call a married man’s girlfriend?” “What do you call the younger boyfriend of a much older woman?” The answers are mistress and boy toy.

One student mentioned it to her mother, who looked at the quiz herself and then immediately emailed the school board.

“I was thinking maybe it’s a young teacher that’s inexperienced, but no…she’s an older woman, has been teaching for years. I was surprised, because most older teachers are more conservative…I think there needs to be a reprimand,” said parent Tara Sample.

The Hopewell County superintendent of Schools is responding, saying the teacher found the worksheet on the internet.

“At school today, people were talking about it, how their moms were like flipping out,” one sixth grader added.