Parents angry after 6th graders given ‘naughty quiz’ about boy toys and affairs

By Published:

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) A controversial school assignment has Virginia parents demanding answers.

Many parents of Woodson Middle School students have taken to social media about a quiz they say went too far. Hopewell County’s superintendent agrees the assignment given to students was not appropriate for the classroom.

Sixth graders at Woodson received a shocking quiz in their Family and Consumer Science class.

The fill-in-the-blank questions asked, “What do you call a married man’s girlfriend?” “What do you call the younger boyfriend of a much older woman?” The answers are mistress and boy toy.

One student mentioned it to her mother, who looked at the quiz herself and then immediately emailed the school board.

“I was thinking maybe it’s a young teacher that’s inexperienced, but no…she’s an older woman, has been teaching for years. I was surprised, because most older teachers are more conservative…I think there needs to be a reprimand,” said parent Tara Sample.

The Hopewell County superintendent of Schools is responding, saying the teacher found the worksheet on the internet.

“At school today, people were talking about it, how their moms were like flipping out,” one sixth grader added.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s